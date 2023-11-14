Marvelous Nakamba excited to return to international football after a long forced break

Marvelous Nakamba has expressed his excitement on seeing the country returning to competitive action after over a year-and-half due to the FIFA ban.

The Warriors were banned from all international football soon after participating at the 2021 Afcon in January last year.

They missed several games including the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

Following the lifting of the ban in July 2023, Zimbabwe were allowed to take part in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The national team will start their campaign against Rwanda tomorrow before facing Nigeria on matchday 2 on the 19th of November.

Nakamba, who held his first training with Warriors on Monday, told ZIFA’s media department:

“We’re looking forward to the games but will be taking each encounter as it comes, first against Rwanda and then the Nigeria match.

“We are giving everything in training because these ties are different from the club games.”

He added: “Obviously, we’re excited to return (after a long break due to the FIFA ban)

“We missed the Afcon Qualifiers and it’s good for us to represent the country and playing international football again.”

Both matches will be played at Huye Stadium in Butare.

Kick-off times is at 3 pm CAT.