Real Betis Zimbabwe to play Mamelodi Sundowns, Supersport United on SA tour

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe is set to embark on a tour of South Africa and have a couple of friendly matches lined up.

The Academy will play the U21 sides of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, SuperSport United FC & Jomo Cosmos FC.

The tour will happen next month and it will be the second for the Academy after touring Spain last year.

“We are very delighted to participate and expose our outstanding academy’s first team players against some of South Africa’s best youth teams,” Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda said.

“As we continue to grow and develop Zimbabwean talent, it is important to build synergies with competitive professional clubs within our region.

“We are very excited to showcase our talent and build long lasting relations with top Professional clubs in South Africa.”