Update on Warriors camp ahead of Rwanda game

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito is expecting to have all players in his squad available today.

The national team is in Rwanda preparing for their first 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C game against the Central-East African country on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe will then face Nigeria on matchday 2 four days later.

Both matches will be played at Huye Stadium in Butare.

Local players and Saudi-based midfielder Gerald Takwara were the first to report for camp.

More foreign based stars started coming on Monday with the squad players expected to be available a day before the game.

The team is currently camped in Butare after arriving there on Monday afternoon.