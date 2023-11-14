Warriors captains named

The Warriors technical team has named the trio of Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe as captains of the national team, thought it’s not clear who amongst the three will wear the armband against Rwanda tomorrow.

Zimbabwe begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against the Amavubi at the Huye Stadium.

According to well-placed sources privy to ongoings in the Warriors camp, the Baltemar Brito led technical team has selected Nakamba, Munetsi and Hadebe, to be captains.

Meanwhile, the Warriors held their final training session at the match venue, with Munetsi pointing out that they are aiming for a good start to the game, so that Rwanda don’t get too comfortable because of home advantage.

“It’s a tough one tomorrow, playing the hosts Rwanda but I’m sure everybody is prepared,” said Munetsi.

“Rwanda is a team that we don’t really know much about so it’s up to us to make sure that we are on top of our game.

“They (Rwanda) are playing at home so we have to start as strong as possible to make sure they don’t feel comfortable at home,” added Munetsi.