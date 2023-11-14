Warriors to wear black armbands in tribute to Rahman Gumbo

Warriors will wear black armbands in their game against Rwanda tomorrow in tribute to Rahman Gumbo.

The local football legend died on Friday after collapsing at home.

He was aged 59.

A statement by ZIFA reads: “Zimbabwe Warriors will wear black armbands in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda (Wednesday) and Nigeria (Sunday) to honor the passing of Rahman Gumbo, a former player and coach of the team.”

The statement added: “Nicknamed Rush, Gumbo was a football icon who is celebrated for his immense contribution to the country’s most followed sport.

“He served the nation with distinction both as a player and a coach.”