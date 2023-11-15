Castle Lager Premiership to continue this weekend despite Warriors in action against Nigeria

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that the Castle Lager Premiership will continue this weekend despite the Warriors game on Sunday.

Zimbabwe will be in action on matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C against Nigeria.

The match will be played at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda and the PSL have taken the advantage of this home fixture being played in Central-East Africa to line up some games.

However, with the Warriors-Nigeria encounter starting at 3 pm CAT, the PSL games will kick-off at 1 pm CAT to avoid clashing with the big match.

But all Saturday games will remain at 3 pm CAT.

Here the Castle Lager Premiership fixtures set for this weekend.