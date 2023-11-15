George Chigova dies

The local football fraternity has been plunged into mourning again, following the death of Warriors and SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova.

He was 32.

Though details of Chigova’s death are still sketchy, the former Dynamos goalkeeper had been unwell for a while.

He was diagnosed with a heart issue in July and had to miss the opening part of the season.

An initial medical update issued by SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt four months ago said the big stopper suffered from a serious condition.

Chigova started his career at Gunners before moving to Dynamos.

He then joined SuperSport in 2014 and then moved to Polokwane City before returning to the Pretoria in 2020.

The keeper represented Zimbabwe national team thirty times including at African Cup of Nations.

The Soccer24 family sends it’s heartfelt condolences to the Chigova family and entire football fraternity at large.