How to watch Rwanda vs Zimbabwe game

The Warriors will start their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C campaign against Rwanda this afternoon.

The game will be played at Huye Stadium in the city Butare.

This will mark the first time the national team will play a competitive match since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

How to watch the game

The Rwanda-Warriors game will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

No registration is required.

There is no confirmed details for TV broadcast on SuperSport TV or ZBC.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the match.