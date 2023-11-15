Rwanda vs Zimbabwe: Preview, Team News, TV Info, Stats & More

The Rwanda vs Zimbabwe game will open the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C campaign this afternoon.

The game will be played at Huye Stadium in Butare, about 125km from the capital city Kigali.

The Warriors have been in Rwanda since Sunday and have had training sessions at the match venue.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game:

The Rwanda vs Zimbabwe game will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

No registration is required.

There is no confirmed details for TV broadcast on SuperSport TV or ZBC.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the match.

Warriors Team News:

Reading star Tivonge Rushesha and Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota will be in line to get their first national appearances today.

Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi and Teenage Hadebe have been named as the new captains of the Warriors.

The team will wear black armbands in their game this afternoon in tribute to Rahman Gumbo, who died on Friday after collapsing at home.

Rwanda Team News:

Iradukunda Elie Tatou and Yves Mugunga didn’t travel with squad to Butare.

Instead, left-back Hendrick Yves Mutamuliza and striker Thierry Musabyimana, who ply their trade at Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Racing White Daring Molenbeek and Le Havre U19 respectively, received late calls to join the squad for the Zimbabwe match.

What The Coaches Said:

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito: “First of all, we should understand that we are starting a new process. We are making an effort for things to go well. After the long spell due to the ban, some of the players are meeting for the first time. We need time to create connections, to create habits, but this does not mean that we come here without expectations, without a feeling that we can do well. Our target here is to represent the country Zimbabwe well, to try to win and collect points and to create a new mentality and a new beginning for Zimbabwean football.”

Rwanda coach Torsten Frank Spittler: “Zimbabwe was banned by FIFA for a year or so and they have been inactive so current information on them ahead of the game is less. We cannot rely on their past information because that will be very wrong. They are back from suspension and they are now regrouping, so, we actually do not know the nature of their team as well as their level.”

Form:

Head to head Stats:

There have been only four previous clashes between Rwanda vs Zimbabwe with the Wasp winning twice, while the Warriors won once with the other encounter ending in a draw.

FIFA Rankings:

Rwanda are ranked 140th in the world, whereas Zimbabwe are in 125th position.