Warriors ready to trap Wasps

The country’s senior men national soccer team, the Warriors, go into battle this afternoon, when they take on the wasps of Rwanda in a 2026 Group C World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium in Kigali.

Baltemar Brito’s charges, who have been preparing for the eagerly-awaited clash since last Saturday, held their final training session at the match venue yesterday.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi challenged his colleagues to be at their best for a positive result.

We have to start strongly to unsettle them. Marshall Munetsi's thoughts ahead of the Warriors' opening FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Rwanda tomorrow, 15 November 2023. The match is on at 3PM at Huye stadium.

1000Rwf – General

