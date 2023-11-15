Warriors ready to trap Wasps

6:49 am
by The Soccer24 Staff

The country’s senior men national soccer team, the Warriors, go into battle this afternoon, when they take on the wasps of Rwanda in a 2026 Group C World Cup qualifier at the Huye Stadium in Kigali.

Baltemar Brito’s charges, who have been preparing for the eagerly-awaited clash since last Saturday,  held their final training session at the match venue yesterday.

France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi challenged his colleagues to be at their best for a positive result.

