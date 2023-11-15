Warriors, Rwanda play goalless draw in WCQ Group C opener

Zimbabwe played a goalless draw against Rwanda in Wednesday’s opening match of Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The game marked the first time the Warriors played a competitive match since the lifting of the FIFA ban in July.

Following a cagey start, Rwanda picked up the pace and got the better chances of the first half as they threatened more with some decent attacks.

However, the hosts failed to force meaningful saves from Donovan Bernard.

On the other end, substitute Terrence Dzvukamanja, who came on for injured Admiral Muskwe, had two great opportunities in form of a through play but failed to utilise the opportunities.

Muskwe also had a chance before coming off but lost his balance and was muscled off the ball before hitting a shot inside the box.

Rwanda continued to dominate the pace into the second half until the hour mark.

When Zimbabwe started coming out of their shell, they forced their opponents into their half but failed to convert the chances that fell on their way.

Substitute Obriel Chirinda had an early involvement and set up Marshall Munetsi who found the back of the net on the 70th minute.

However, the goal didn’t stand as Munetsi came from an offside position.

While the visitors were dominating the late pace, Rwanda got two big chances at the other end.

The first one by Bonheur Mugisha went wide, while the other effort was sent over by substitute Claud Niyomugabo, both from close ranges.

The game ended goalless as both teams shared the spoils in the Group C opener.