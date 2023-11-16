FUZ nominated for top FIFPro award

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe have been nominated for a top FIFPro award.

FUZ, which is led by former Dynamos midfielder Desmond ‘Gaza’ Maringwa, are among the three player associations nominated for the 2023 FIFPRO Union Impact Award.

The award recognises the best initiative of a union that is improving the wellbeing of professional footballers in their country.

FUZ’s recognition came after they led negotiations with FIFA and CAF to lift the ban on Zimbabwe football.

The winner will be selected by the vote of all member unions at the FIFPRO general assembly on 21-24 November in South Africa.

The winner will be announced on Thursday 23rd November.