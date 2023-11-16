State assisted funeral for Rahman Gumbo

The government of Zimbabwe has granted the late former Warriors player and coach Rahman Gumbo a state-assisted funeral.

Rush, as Gumbo was affectionately-known in the local football circles, died in Botswana last week after a short illness, aged 59.

Gumbo’s body arrived in Zimbabwe today, ahead of burial at Lady Stanley Cemetary in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Ruling ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu confirmed in a statement, that government has accorded the late football legend a state-assisted funeral.

“His Excellency the President and the First Secretary of Zanu PF, Cde ED Mnangagwa has conferred a state assisted funeral to the late Cde Rahman Allen Thulani Gumbo who died on 10 November 2023. His family can be contacted through the Bulawayo provincial office,” reads the statement.