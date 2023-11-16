Warriors boycott training ahead of Nigeria game

The Warriors’ preparations for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria are in shambles, after players refused to train this afternoon demanding outstanding bonuses.

Baltemar Brito’s charges began their Group C campaign with a goalless draw against Rwanda at the Huye Stadium yesterday and will face the Super Eagles at the same venue on Sunday.

The players remained in their hotel rooms when it was time leave for the 2pm training session, demanding their bonuses first before they could do so.

While efforts to get a comment from team manager Clemence Matawu were in vain as his phone went unanswered, a well-placed source privy to ongoings in the Warriors camp, told Soccer24 that the players were promised USD2000 for a win against Rwanda and USD1000 for a draw.

According to the source, the players wanted their bonuses for the Rwanda game first, before they could start preparing for the Nigeria match.

