Was Chigova deceived by Nigerian ‘prophet’?

A video in which an unnamed Nigerian prophet is heard telling the late former Warriors goalkeeper George Chigova to ignore medical advice on his heart condition has gone viral on social media, a day after the player’s death.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper passed away at his South Africa home yesterday aged 32, plunging the local football fraternity into mourning.

As the nation tries to come to terms with the untimely death of the Aces Youth Academy graduate, a video in which he is seen at a Nigerian prophet’s church in the presence of his wife, being told by the cleric that he should ignore the heart complications medical advice.

It’s not clear when the video was taken, by the cleric is heard saying to the former Zimbabwe international: “There is nothing on you, it’s your thoughts.”

A video has emerged of the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova (32) visiting a Nigerian prophet in South Africa who appears to tell him to ignore advice that he had a heart problem and insisting "there is nothing on you, its your thoughts." pic.twitter.com/ag11oqTa2e — Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) November 16, 2023

Chigova was first diagnosed with a heart problem in July, with reports suggesting he contemplated an early retirement.

In the aforementioned video, Chigova is also heard telling the prophet that SuperSport United were reluctant to offer him a contract renewal because of his health condition.