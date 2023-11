The body of the late former Warriors player and coach Rahman Gumbo has arrived in Zimbabwe.

Gumbo passed away in Botswana last week, due to heart complications, aged 59.

He will be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetary on Saturday.

WATCH| The body of the late former Warriors player and coach Rahman 'Rush' Gumbo has just left Plumtree, headed to Bulawayo. Gumbo will be laid to rest on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/WhOzTHtcSU — Soccer24 (@Soccer24Zim) November 16, 2023