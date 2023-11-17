Details for Warriors, Nigeria game and squad update

Warriors will host Nigeria in the CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Rwanda on Sunday afternoon.

The national team will play the Super Eagles at the 10,000 capacity seater Huye stadium in the city of Butare on matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Warriors Camp Update:

The squad is currently camped in Kigali after moving from Butare where they played Rwanda on the opening matchday.

The switch to the capital is due to the unavailability of training facilities in Butare.

The national team’s preparations were thrown into disarray after the players refused to train on Thursday.

The strike was in protest over unpaid bonuses

ZIFA NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa held a meeting with the players to iron out the issues.