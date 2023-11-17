Muskwe doubtful for Nigeria clash

Warriors star Admiral Muskwe is doubtful for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, due to a muscle problem.

The England-based striker started for Zimbabwe in the goalless draw with Rwanda but was replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 22nd minute.

He sat out at today’s training session as the Warriors resumed preparations for the Nigeria game.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has reportedly hinted that Tino Kadewere sill start against Nigeria.

The lanky Highfield-bred striker replaced Prince Dube in the 74th minute against Rwanda.