Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro worried about his forwards ahead of Warriors encounter

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro is worried about his forwards’ impotence ahead of their second 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw against Lesotho on Thursday, with the hosts coming from behind to secure an equaliser through defender Semi Ajayi.

Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniy all had clear-cut chances but failed to convert them

Speaking after the match, as cited by All Nigeria Soccer, the gaffer said: “76 percent of the ball possession against 24 percent. We had many opportunities to score, the opponents had two shots on goal and scored one goal.

“I am sad of course, I’m not happy, disappointed also but my team tried to do the maximum. I’m sad because of the result but about the performance, the other team stayed in the back ninety minutes, went in front three or four times.”

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro added: “Today we created, Boniface with two or three times with the head, Taiwo, other players Kelechi, Ade also, many situations. What I can do is to speak with my guys to be more concentrated and focused for finishing.

“In the first half we played with tranquility, in the last twenty minutes of the second half we played