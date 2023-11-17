Warriors return to training after boycotting Thursday’s session

Warriors have returned to training after missing Thursday’s full session as players refused to come out of their hotel rooms in protest over unpaid bonuses.

The players were demanding their daily allowances which they hadn’t receive since turning up for camp.

ZIFA NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa held a meeting with the players yesterday to iron out the issues.

The squad is currently camped in Kigali after moving from Butare where they played Rwanda on the opening matchday on Wednesday.

The switch to the capital was due to the unavailability of training facilities in Butare.

The Warriors will return there to face Nigeria on Sunday in their second 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C game at Huye Stadium.