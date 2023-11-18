CAF appoints referees for Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game

CAF has appointed the match officials to take charge of the Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday.

The two teams will clash in the second matchday encounter of the Group C at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

Souleiman Ahmed Djama from Djibouti will be the centre referee and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (Assistant Referee 1), and Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Assistant Referee 2), while Mohamed Diraneh Guedi will be the fourth official.

Yohannes Ghirmai Ghebregziabher from Eritrea will be in the role of Referee Assessor and Raphael Lyson Humba from Malawi will be the Match Commissioner.