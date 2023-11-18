FIFA president pays tribute to late Rahman Gumbo

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo, who died last week in Botswana.

Rush, as Gumbo was affectionately-known in the local football circles, passed on after a short illness, aged 59.

Gumbo’s body was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetary in Bulawayo on Saturday.

In a letter addressed to the ZIFA Nomalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa, Infantino expressed his sorrow over the gaffer’s passing.

The letter reads: “I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player and national team coach Rahman Gumbo.

“Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss…

“Legend of Zimbabwe Football, one of the country’s leading football figures, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his personality, his leadership, his popularity and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Rahman Gumbo’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you.

“We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time.”