How to watch Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C will be played on Sunday afternoon at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

The Warriors are hosting the match on a neutral venue due to the unavailability of suitable football venues in the country.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

Click here to watch the game.

No registration is required.

There are no confirmed details for TV broadcast on SuperSport TV or ZBC.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the match.

Get updates on our Whatsapp Channel , just join and turn on notifications: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaD4gsC0LKZ53XJKDr2N