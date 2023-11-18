Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

Follow our live coverage of the penultimate round of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-0 Greenfuel

12′ Goal!!! Tendaishe Magwaza puts Dynamos ahead.

Triangle United 1-0 CAPS United

FC Platinum 0-0 Hwange

Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Cranborne Bullets

17′ Goal!!! Bruno Mtigo doubles Ngezi’s lead.

15′ Goal!!! Tapuwa Mandinyenya puts Ngezi ahead.

Chicken Inn 2-1 Yadah

36′ Goal!!! King Nadolo pulls one back for Yadah.

20′ Goal!!! Michael Charamba doubles Chicken Inn’s advantage.

7′ Goal!!! Malvin Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.

Black Rhinos 1-1 Sheasham

25′ Goal!!! William Stima equalises for Sheasham.

10′ Goal!!! Lot Chiunga puts Rhinos ahead.

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora