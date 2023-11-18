Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

Follow our live coverage of the penultimate round of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership.
Latest:
Dynamos 1-0 Greenfuel
12′ Goal!!! Tendaishe Magwaza puts Dynamos ahead.
Triangle United 1-0 CAPS United
FC Platinum 0-0 Hwange
Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Cranborne Bullets
17′ Goal!!! Bruno Mtigo doubles Ngezi’s lead.
15′ Goal!!! Tapuwa Mandinyenya puts Ngezi ahead.
Chicken Inn 2-1 Yadah
36′ Goal!!! King Nadolo pulls one back for Yadah.
20′ Goal!!! Michael Charamba doubles Chicken Inn’s advantage.
7′ Goal!!! Malvin Hwata scores for Chicken Inn.
Black Rhinos 1-1 Sheasham
25′ Goal!!! William Stima equalises for Sheasham.
10′ Goal!!! Lot Chiunga puts Rhinos ahead.
ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora