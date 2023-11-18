Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro speaks on getting sacked ahead of Warriors encounter

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has spoken about losing his job after playing a 1-1 draw against minors Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C on Thursday.

The three-time African champions were favourites going into the match but had to come from behind to squeeze a draw conceding early in the second half.

During his post-match press conference, Peseiro was asked if the Nigerian FA should decide to terminate his contract based on the result.

He replied, as cited by The Daily Post: “Why should I be sacked? Let me explain the performance.

“We created many opportunities to score. Our opponent only had two shots and scored from one of them.

“I am sad of course and a bit disappointed also. But my team tried to get the maximum points. I am sad because of the result but about the performance, Lesotho stayed behind all through for 90 minutes. They only came forward two or three times.”

Nigeria will return to action on Sunday when they face Zimbabwe in the second fixture of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C.