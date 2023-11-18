Tenax return to Castle Lager Premiership in dramatic fashion

Tenax CS have returned to the Premier Soccer League after winning the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One championship.

The prisons side won the promotion after beating JM Busha 6-1 to finish on top of the table with 59 points.

The victory saw them overtaking Bikita Minerals and Wangu Mazodze, who both dropped points on the final day.

Bikita Minerals were leading the race ahead of the season finale and dropped it on the final day after a 1-1 draw away to Grayham.

Wangu Mazodze were second and also played out to a 1-1 draw away to Renco Mine.

Tenax were relegated from the top-flight last year and have only spent one season to return to the league.