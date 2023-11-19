Andy Rinomhota excited to finally play for Warriors

England-based midfielder Andy Rinomhota has expressed excitement on joining his new Warriors teammates for the first time.

The Cardiff City star is part of the national squad that’s currently on duty in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

He is in line to make his debut when Zimbabwe face Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter this afternoon.

Andy Rinomhota told the ZIFA Media: “It has been a long time coming and now I’m here excited to get going and looking forward to the games ahead.

“It has been good to link up with the rest of the group, myself and the new faces for the first time.

“Everyone in the squad, from the coaches to players, have made it easy for me to settle. It has been an easy transition and I’m looking forward to the games.”

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game will be played at neutral venue at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.