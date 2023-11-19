We’re moving in right direction, says Warriors coach Baltemar Brito after Nigeria draw

Warriors head coach Baltemar Brito is pleased with taking a point against Nigeria and believes the Warriors are on the right path for a team that just came together.

The national team spent over a year-and-half banned from international football.

Following the lifting of the ban, Brito was tasked to rebuild the team ahead of the qualifiers.

Speaking after the Sunday’s game, Brito said:

‘When we started the game, we expected to win it, but unfortunately, we drew though we had ambitions to win.

‘We felt a positive vibe between the players and the technical staff and the committee.

The Portuguese mentor reserved special praise to the players attitude

He added: “The players have come here with open hearts, to serve and represent the country. They fought too much today and they deserve it, and in the end this good performance is about them.

“The players deserve all the credit about this good performance, yes we had the chance, and in football, teams should create and score.

“We just scored one beautiful goal from Walter.”

The Warriors could have wrapped up a win with glorious late chances, something Brito pointed out, saying:

“In the end of the game we had chances where we could have killed the contest.

“If its fair or not, we don’t know but football is about the final score, and final score was 1-1. One point more and its like it is.

Despite not clinching a win, Brito firmly believes his charges are on the right part.

He said: “It is obvious this is a process, it’s our second game, third camping and from the last one to this one we felt a big difference.

” We want to build the organisation around the football team not just inside.

“So we felt in this game – we were better than the last one, we were more positive and had a positive mindset and that brings positive things he concluded.

“We need to grow as a team, not only inside the team but outside as well.

“We faced a side that has years of playing together and creating dynamics so we are still in process.

“We wont relax just because we drew with Nigeria, we cant fall asleep just because we have done something good, right now its standard to go forward.”