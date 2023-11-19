Walter Musona nets outrageous goal as Warriors, Nigeria share spoils in World Cup Qualifiers

Walter Musona scored a brilliant goal as Zimbabwe drew 1-1 against Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter played on Sunday.

The Warriors hosted the matchday 2 tie at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda due to the unavailability of suitable football venues in the country.

Following a cagey start to the game, the hosts took control of the play and started dominating the pace towards the quarter hour.

However, there were no threatening chances created on both ends with, the play getting concentrated in the midfield.

As the clock hit the 26th minute, Musona broke the deadlock with an unreal effort from a free-kick.

The ball hit the back of the net on the top corner from 35 yards out.

The goal clearly unsettled the Super Eagles and they never showed any intent to recover for the remainder of the first half.

The visitors only started pressing high in the second half and created several chances, including a controversial indirect kick inside the 16-yard box but Zimbabwe held on.

However, with the pressure continuously mounting since the restart, the Warriors’ bubble finally burst on the 66th minute when Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net to equalise for Nigeria.

A change in formation following the introduction of Munashe Garan’anga as a third centre back took some pressure off the hosts as they started to retain some possession.

Good opportunities also followed and the Warriors could have restored their lead later on in the game, but Teenage Hadebe and substitute Divine Lunga missed their open chances.

Tanaka Shandirwa also had a good chance inside the box but he also wasted his effort blasting it over.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams moving on two points in Group C.