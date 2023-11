Warriors coach Baltemar Brito has named his starting eleven to face Nigeria in this afternoon’s World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe ‘host’ the Super Eagles in a Group C clash at the Huye Stadium.

The match kicks off at 15:00hrs.

Below is the starting eleven;

Donovan Benard, Andrew Mbeba, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura, Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Walter Musona, Prince Dube, Tino Kadewere.