Warriors won’t be deterred by Nigeria’s threat: Brito

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito says his side will not be deterred by Nigeria’s threat when the two teams meet in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter this afternoon.

The game will be played at a neutral venue at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

Both sides dropped points on matchday one with Zimbabwe playing a goalless draw against Rwanda, while the Super Eagles played a 1-1 stalemate versus Lesotho.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brito said: “Our opponents will be playing to win and we also playing in the next game to win.

“Fans will be expecting big performance from Nigeria because they drew in their last game and are playing a small nation.

“They come strong but we’re here to be strong too, and we will face them with our biggest threat.”

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.