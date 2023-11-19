Zimbabwe vs Nigeria: Preview, Team News, TV Info, Stats, Form & More

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C will be played on Sunday afternoon at Huye Stadium in Butare, Rwanda.

The Warriors are hosting the match on a neutral venue due to the unavailability of suitable football venues in the country.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game:

The Zimbabwe vs Nigeria game will be available to watch live via a free stream feed on FIFA Plus.

Click here to watch the game.

No registration is required.

There are no confirmed details for TV broadcast on SuperSport TV or ZBC.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the match.

Zimbabwe Team News

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito is expected to some changes in his team, with the likes of Tino Kadewere, Jordan Zemura, Munashe Garananga and Andy Rinomhota all expected to start.

Admiral Muskwe is doubt for the match after picking up a muscle injury in game against Rwanda on Wednesday.

The Exeter City forward started in the match and was replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 25th minute.

Nigeria Team News

Taiwo Awoniyi will not be available for selection after picking an injury.

The Nottingham Forest striker has since left the camp.

What the coaches said:

Warriors coach Baltemar Brito: “Our opponents will be playing to win and we also playing in the next game to win.

“Fans will be expecting big performance from Nigeria because they drew in their last game and are playing a small nation. They come strong but we’re here to be strong too, and we will face them with our biggest threat.”

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro: “Of course, no one is happy[with the draw against Lesotho]. We are very sad and disappointed about the result. But now, the players have to show their quality.

“Like when we lost to Guinea at home last time, we went to their home and beat them. Now, we need to beat Zimbabwe.”

Match Officials:

Souleiman Ahmed Djama from Djibouti will be the centre referee and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (Assistant Referee 1), and Rachid Waiss Bouraleh (Assistant Referee 2), while Mohamed Diraneh Guedi will be the fourth official.

Yohannes Ghirmai Ghebregziabher from Eritrea will be in the role of Referee Assessor and Raphael Lyson Humba from Malawi will be the Match Commissioner.

Form:

Zimbabwe (Last 5)

WLLDD

Nigeria (Last 5)

WWDWD

Head to Head stats:

The two teams have met seven times since 1980 and Zimbabwe has recorded just one win.

The last meeting between the two sides was a friendly match in 2019 and it ended in a goalless draw.