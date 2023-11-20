Benjamin Mendy sues former club Manchester City

Benjamin Mendy has launched a claim with the UK’s Employment Tribunal against his former club Manchester City in an attempt to recover millions of dollars of back pay.

The fullback was suspended by the EPL club in September 2021 following his arrest over rape and attempted rape charges, and his pay was withheld from that point onwards.

The 29-year-old was cleared of the sexual crimes in July this year following a retrial.

His five-year contract with the Citizens expired last June and he then signed for Ligue 1 side Lorient on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to Sky Sports, Mendy has now opened a ‘multi-million-pound claim’ against City for wages owed.

Mendy became the Premier League’s most expensive defender when City paid £52m to Monaco for him in 2017.

He won three titles with City and was part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

Mendy last played for the club in August 2021, and now plays for Lorient in Ligue 1.