“If we continue working hard, it will happen”: Nakamba on World Cup qualification

Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba believes the current team has what it takes to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals if it remains united and continue to work hard.

Baltemar Brito’s charges played well against Nigeria in yesterday’s 1-1 stalemate with Nigeria at the Huye Stadium in Rwanda and were somewhat unfortunate not to emerge victorious.

Walter Musona fired Zimbabwe ahead with a well-taken free kick in the 26th minute before Kelechi Iheanacho restored parity for the visitors just after the hourmark.

Speaking after the game, Nakamba, who took over the armband from the retired Knowledge Musona, heaped praise on his teammates for a job well-done and encouraged them to keep working hard.

“We tried our best as a team, we worked well on what we wanted to do and we got so many chances to finish the game but unfortunately, it didn’t happen,” said Nakamba.

“We just have to keep on going and believing in ourselves.

“We are just looking forward going into the next match, I think it will be in March. We just have to stick together as players and encourage each other,” he added.

The Luton Town midfielder reckons the Warriors have a chance to make it to the 2026 World Cup finals.

“I think we have the chance to make it as a team, we just have to push each other more and demand more from each other, it will happen,” Nakamba said.