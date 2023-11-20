Munashe Garananga reacts to his Warriors debut

Munashe Garananga has reacted to his Warriors debut which he made on Sunday against Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The Moldova-based defender was introduced just after the hour in place of Prince Dube as coach Baltemar Brito changed his formation to play with three centre-backs.

Speaking to ZIFA media, the 22-year-old expressed his excitement, saying:

“I feel great, this is an amazing feeling. I have always wanted to play for my national team.

“It’s a special day for myself and family. I’m just grateful to God.”

Commenting on the team’s performances in the first two games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, the Munashe Garananga added:

“We haven’t been playing football for the past eighteen months (due to the FIFA ban).

“I think the guys had two professional performances, and we were able to combine with each other even though we didn’t play together for a long time.

“These are two very valuable points for us.”

The Warriors played a goalless stalemate against Rwanda on Wednesday before a 1-1 draw versus the Super Eagles.