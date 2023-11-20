Nigerians make honest opinion about controversial indirect kick in 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe

10:12 am
by Soccer24 Team

Several Nigerians took to social media to express their honest opinions on the controversial indirect free kick that was awarded by Djiboutian referee Souleiman Ahmed Djama in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe.

Djama awarded a controversial indirect free kick to Nigeria in the 54th minute under unclear circumstances.

By definition, an indirect free kick is given if a goalkeeper commits a specific offense in his or her own penalty area. These offenses include:

-Touching the ball again with his or her hands after he or she has released it from possession and before it has touched another player.
-Touching the ball with his or her hands after it has been deliberately kicked to him or her by a teammate.
-Touching the ball with his or her hands after he or she has received it directly from a throw-in by a teammate.

When Super Eagles centre-back Calvin Bassey released a long searching ball, there were no takers and Warriors goalkeeper Donovan Bernard intercepted it with his lower torso before picking it up inside his box.

As per football laws, there was nothing wrong done by Bernard, but the referee was quick to blow for an indirect kick.

Djama’s call left everyone confused and several Nigerians on social media agreed the referee made a mistake.

Here are some of the reactions on the referee to award the indirect free kick.

