TelOne return to Castle Lager Premiership

TelOne FC returned to the Castle Lager Premiership after winning the Central Region Division One championship on Sunday.

The WIFI Boys won the promotion after beating MSU 5-0 to attain an unassailable 61 points with a game to spare.

The championship triumph marked their return to the top-flight following their relegation in 2019.

TelOne, who are coached by Tendai Chikuni, join Tenax CS as the other club to win the promotion over the weekend.

The Prisons side were crowned the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One champions on Saturday after beating JM Busha 6-1 to finish on top of the table with 59 points.

The victory saw them overtaking Bikita Minerals and Wangu Mazodze, who both dropped points on the final day.

Bikita Minerals were leading the race ahead of the season finale and dropped it on the final day after a 1-1 draw away to Grayham.

Wangu Mazodze were second and also played out to a 1-1 draw away to Renco Mine.

Tenax were relegated from the top-flight last year and have only spent one season to return to the league.