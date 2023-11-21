Andy Rinomhota reflects on Warriors debut, talks difficult decisions and circumstances during the game against Nigeria

England-based midfielder Andy Rinomhota he is happy to have made his Warriors debut on Sunday.

The UK-born midfielder started against Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter and put a decent shift as a central midfielder.

Reflecting on his Warriors debut, Rinomhota said:

“I’m very happy to have made my debut. I was excited going into the game and looking forward to it.

“I knew it was going to be a tough test but the bigger the game, the bigger the opportunity for myself and the team.

“So I was looking forward to it before the kick off and during the game. I feel good to be out there and wearing the Warriors jersey.”

The Cardiff City star added: “It was a very proud moment for myself and family. I talked to them before the game and they told me how proud they were for me to play for the team.

“So it wasn’t about going there to perform for myself and the team but for my family also.”

Speaking about his performance against Nigeria, Rinomhota admitted that they faced tough opponents and also talked about some questionable referee decisions.

He told ZIFA Media: “Going against Nigeria was a tough test for my first game, but I think the team stood the challenge very well and matched them toe for toe even against some difficult decisions and circumstances during the game.”