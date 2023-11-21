Body of late George Chigova to arrive in Zim on Wednesday, date for burial set

The body of late Warriors and Dynamos goalkeeper George Chigova is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Chigova died in South Africa last week after he was initially diagnosed with a heart issue in July.

He was 32.

In an update issued by family spokesperson Godfrey ‘Vokal’ Bakasa to the ZIFA media, the late goalkeeper’s remains will be flown to Zimbabwe on Wednesday and the burial is slated for Saturday in Chivhu. .

“A confirmed flight was booked for a 10:30am departure for Wednesday,” said Bakasa.

Chigova, a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy, started his senior career at Gunners before moving to Dynamos.

He then joined SuperSport in 2014 and then moved to Polokwane City before returning to the Pretoria in 2020.

The keeper represented Zimbabwe national team thirty times including at African Cup of Nations.