Hugo Broos calls on CAF and FIFA to be more strick on selecting match venues for WCQs

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has called on CAF and FIFA to be more strict on selecting match venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers after his charges struggled to cope with the wet conditions in Rwanda.

South Africa lost 2-0 to the Wasps in a Group C encounter at a water-logged Huye Stadium in Butare on Tuesday.

Speaking after the game, the Bafana gaffer said:

“I think FIFA has to be more strict on the rules where you going to play, we are talking about professional football, we’re talking about qualifiers of the biggest tournament [in the world], then you play on such a pitch.”

Hugo Broos also bemoaned about travelling for three hours by road from the capital city Kigali to Butare where the match was played.

He added: “It is not normal to arrive in a country and still travel three hours by bus to reach your final destination.

“This pitch is not for professional football and you don’t make an opponent travel three hours from the airport.

“This is just a remark and has nothing to do with today’s result, but I think those things have to change, we’re in 2023.”