Nigerian FA ‘not happy’ with Super Eagles coach after draw with Warrior

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) is reportedly not happy with Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro, and would have fired the Portuguese if they had money to pay him off, following a ‘poor start’ to the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria played two 1-1 draws with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in Group C, results which were deemed not good enough by the Nigerian Football Federation.

NFF board member Nse Essien told Nigerian media that they would have shown Peseiro the exit door if they had money to pay him off.

“If we had the money (to pay for compensation), we will be willing to relieve him of his job, we’re not happy,” Essien said.

“Everybody is asking for the sack of the head coach. It’s unfortunate that from a possible six points we only have two points. We’re in a very precarious situation,” he added.