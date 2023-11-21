Warriors players arrive in Zim but Brito and co remain in Rwanda

Locally-based Warriors players have arrived home but coach Baltemar Brito and his assistants have remained in Rwanda.

The national team was on duty over the past week, playing Rwanda and Nigeria in the Central-East African country in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.

Zimbabwe drew goalless against the Wasps last Wednesday before playing a 1-1 draw versus the Super Eagles.

According to an update by ZIFA, all foreign-based players in the squad flew straight to their bases, while locally-based stars will arrive in Zimbabwe this afternoon.

Coach Brito and his assistants have remained in Rwanda to monitor their Group C opponents in action.

Rwanda will face South Africa on Tuesday on their matchday 2 of the qualifiers.

An update from ZIFA reads: “Locally-based players and officials arrive in Harare this afternoon at 1435 hours.

“Foreign based players returned to their bases from Kigali. Coaches remained in Rwanda and they will return at a later date.”