‘3 big DStv Premiership clubs monitoring Shandirwa’

Three ‘big’ DStv Premiership sides are monitoring highly-rated Warriors and Dynamos midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, renowned agent Mike Ngobeni has said.

Shandirwa, who turns 24 next month, has had brilliant debut season at DeMbare, after joining the Glamour Boys from Yadah and recently made his debut for the country’s senior men’s national team —the Warriors.

Ngobeni, who recently signed Shandirwa to his M-Sport Management stable, said the ginger-haired midfielder, who was part of the Warriors squad which duty in Rwanda in the just-concluded World Cup qualifiers, is on the radar of three big clubs in the South African top-flight.

“Three big clubs in the DStv Premiership are monitoring him, it’s not a secret. Though I would rather be discret at this point in time in terms of names,” Ngobeni told Soccer24.

“He is under M-Sport Management now and we are looking for an opportunity for him, not only in South Africa.

“We are also looking for opportunities for him in other leagues, big leagues that is,” added Ngobeni.