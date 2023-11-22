Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi makes open admission about Warriors team in World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria star Alex Iwobi was charmed by Zimbabwe’s tactical approach in their 1-1 draw in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter played on Sunday.

The Super Eagles, who were favourites to win the match, had to came from behind and squeeze a draw through Kelechi Iheanacho’s second half goal which cancelled out Walter Musona’s 26th minute thunderbolt.

The result put both teams on two points in Group C after played draws on matchday 1.

Reflecting on the match, Alex Iwobi openly admitted how the Warriors’ game management unsettled them and praised the team’s overall tactical approach.

“We have to give credit to them,” the Fulham midfielder said.

“Of course, it was easy for them when they got the first goal, it was easier so they can just sit back and defend.

“And of course, they have the tactics to try and waste time and slow down the tempo of the game, so it favoured them.

“But yeah, credit to them, they are a good side but with the players we have, we should have done much better.”