Knowledge Musona back in training after injury layoff

Al Riyadh captain Knowledge Musona has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

The former Warriors international sustained a tear of the posterior muscle last month.

He started training during the recent FIFA international break and is line to play against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

On to the next step 🔜 pic.twitter.com/9HjZ5XHaqx — Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@AlRiyadhFC_EN) November 20, 2023

Before the injury, Masona had started in every match this season.

He registered nine starts in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King’s Cup.