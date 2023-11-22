Knowledge Musona back in training after injury layoff

1:10 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Al Riyadh captain Knowledge Musona has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.

The former Warriors international sustained a tear of the posterior muscle last month.

He started training during the recent FIFA international break and is line to play against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Before the injury, Masona had started in every match this season.

He registered nine starts in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King’s Cup.

