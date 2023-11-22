Knowledge Musona back in training after injury layoff

Al Riyadh captain Knowledge Musona has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
The former Warriors international sustained a tear of the posterior muscle last month.
He started training during the recent FIFA international break and is line to play against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.
On to the next step 🔜 pic.twitter.com/9HjZ5XHaqx
— Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@AlRiyadhFC_EN) November 20, 2023
Before the injury, Masona had started in every match this season.
He registered nine starts in the Saudi Pro League and one in the King’s Cup.