Legends Football Academy Zim visit EPL partners Everton

Legends Academy have visited their English Premier League partners Everton.

The trip is under the Everton International Affiliate Programme.

The visit is the first by the Harare-based academy since becoming a member of the Everton International Affiliate Programme in June this year.

Legends Academy head coach Farai Dhliwayo said in an update: “A busy week for Legends Football Academy Zimbabwe as we are visiting our EPL partners Everton FC.

“The visit is about football from player assessments, coaching, match observations and sharing of strategies around football business.”

Dhliwayo added: “On Tuesday, Legends observed the (Everton) U16 training at Finch Farm before (watching) England U21 vs Northern Ireland U21 at Goodison Park.

“As a development coach it is an opportunity to have a comparison and look for positive concepts we can incorporate.”