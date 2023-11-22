Marvelous Nakamba reveals the craziest thing his former classmates did to propel his career

While growing up in Bulawayo, Marvelous Nakamba had to tackle both his academics and shaping the foundation of his football career at tge same time.

With too much pressure from both ends, the midfielder would turn to his friends for help.

Now an established star playing for Luton Town in the EPL and had previous stints in France, Netherlands, and Belgium, Nakamba has revealed the craziest support these friends gave him during his rise to stardom.

Speaking during a video interaction with Luton Town fans, the Warriors star paid homage to his boyhood peers and revealed that they could sometimes write his home assignments while is attending training sessions.

“It was a dream to became a professional player and I had to work hard,” said Nakamba when he was asked how it was like growing up and turning pro in Zimbabwe.

The 29-year-old continued: “I needed the help of my parents, the coaches that coached me in my youth career and the community where I grew up.

“Credit also goes to my friends, they were supportive in my early career because sometimes they could write homeworks for me when I had to attend the training.”

Meanwhile, Marvelous Nakamba has since returned to his base in England after featuring in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

He played in both Warriors’ games against Rwanda and Nigeria and will now shift his focus to Luton Town’s next match versus Crystal Palace in the EPL.