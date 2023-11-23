Harry Maguire responds to Ghanaian MP’s apology

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has responded to Ghanaian Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo’ apology.

Adongo used the English international’s form on the pitch to mock Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia’s economic management during a parliamentary debate on the budget last year last year.

Adongo compared Bawumia to Maguire, saying the VP enjoyed scoring – political – own goals in much the same manner as the Manchester United defender.

The attack came after the 30-year-old struggled on the pitch and was frozen out of the team at the start of last campaign.

Following a turnaround in Maguire’s form, Adongo has been forced to apologise for his assault.

“If you remember last year I was very quick to compare [vice-president] Mahamudu Bawumia to Harry Maguire,” he said. “Mr Speaker I now apologise Harry Maguire.

“Mr Chairman, you got very angry when I used your defender as an example. Today Maguire has turned the corner, he’s a transformational footballer. Harry Maguire is now scoring goals for Manchester United.

“Mr Speaker Harry Maguire is now a key player for Manchester United, as for our Maguire, he is now roaming at the high heavens with a cup in hand.

“As for our Maguire, the economic Maguire, he was able to get pensioners to leave their homes and come and parade in the streets.”

Maguire accepted the apology in a post on X on Wednesday, posting:

“MP Issac [sic] Adongo apology accepted. See you at Old Trafford soon.”