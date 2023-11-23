Revealed: Why Tivonge Rushesha was not part of Warriors matchday squads for Rwanda, Nigeria games

Tivonge Rushesha joined the Warriors camp for the first time during the recently ended FIFA international window but did not feature.

The Reading defender missed both games against Rwanda and Nigeria as he was not included in the matchday squad.

Having made the final 23-man squad and travelled from the UK to just sit out in both encounters, the reason behind this has now been revealed.

Rushesha, who adopted the Welsh citizenship after moving to the European at the age of 3, was yet to receive his local passport when those two games were played.

But his presence in the camp allowed coach Baltemar Brito to assess him for the first time.

Despite missing the action in the international window, Rushesha is targeting a successful career ahead with the Zimbabwe national team.

He told ZIFA Media last week: “I am going to do my very best to help the team and hopefully we will make it to the World Cup. I am grateful for the support and I pray that I can do the country justice and be successful.”