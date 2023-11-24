Footballers Union of Zimbabwe win top FIFPro award

The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) have won a top FIFPro award.

FUZ, which is led by former Dynamos midfielder Desmond ‘Gaza’ Maringwa, won the 2023 FIFPRO Union Impact Award after receiving more votes from member unions at the FIFPRO general assembly on 21-24 November in South Africa.

The award recognises the best initiative of a union that is improving the wellbeing of professional footballers in their country.

FUZ’s recognition came after they led negotiations with FIFA and CAF to lift the ban on Zimbabwe football.

⭐️ 2023 MERIT AWARDS ⭐️

Union Impact Award Winner 🇿🇼 The Zimbabwean union's appeal to lift FIFA's ban on its national teams is a shining example of how unions fight for players. Congratulations, @FUZ_ZIM 👏#MeritAwards | #FIFPROGA23 pic.twitter.com/3RvGBVxWtQ — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) November 23, 2023

In their reaction after winning the award, FUZ posted on X, saying: “We are incredibly honored to be the Fifpro Union Impact Award winners for 2023.

“This emphasizes that Dedication, Resilience, and Hard work make a difference in not just the Union but in the Society at large.

“We keep on aiming high.”